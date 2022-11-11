×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

Accessories Council Announces Latest Design Excellence Award Winners

The Accessories Council held its fourth annual Design Excellence Awards this week in New York.

Monica Rich Kosann at the Accessories Council Design Excellence Awards.
Monica Rich Kosann at the Accessories Council Design Excellence Awards. John Lamparski

The Accessories Council on Wednesday announced its fourth annual Design Excellence Awards. Held at the Fashionphile offices, the awards recognize new, innovative designs across numerous categories encompassing the accessory industry’s wide breadth.

Awards are often split up by price point and category. For instance, Kimberly Pucci took an award for handbags over $1,000, while Hammitt won in designs under $1,000.

Franco Sarto and Mia Becar won in footwear categories; Colette Malouf, Shahla Karimi and Anna Zuckerman in jewelry categories; Monica Rich Kosann for technology and innovation; Gigi Burris in soft accessories; American Optical and Carolina Herrera in eyewear; R.Riveter for social impact and KHB Magnum in sustainability.

“This year, we had hundreds of entries and over 10,000 individuals voted for their favorite brands. We were thrilled to see the dynamic mix of winners this year — our group included companies large and small, new and established and entry prices to luxury. The goal of the awards is to give the finalists and winners an opportunity to highlight their designs just as the holiday shopping season kicks off. We congratulate all the finalists and winners,” said Karen Giberson, president of the Accessories Council.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Hot Summer Bags

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Best in Handbag, Shoe, Jewelry Design Per the Accessories Council

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad