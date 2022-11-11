Accessories Council Announces Latest Design Excellence Award Winners

The Accessories Council on Wednesday announced its fourth annual Design Excellence Awards. Held at the Fashionphile offices, the awards recognize new, innovative designs across numerous categories encompassing the accessory industry’s wide breadth.

Awards are often split up by price point and category. For instance, Kimberly Pucci took an award for handbags over $1,000, while Hammitt won in designs under $1,000.

Franco Sarto and Mia Becar won in footwear categories; Colette Malouf, Shahla Karimi and Anna Zuckerman in jewelry categories; Monica Rich Kosann for technology and innovation; Gigi Burris in soft accessories; American Optical and Carolina Herrera in eyewear; R.Riveter for social impact and KHB Magnum in sustainability.

“This year, we had hundreds of entries and over 10,000 individuals voted for their favorite brands. We were thrilled to see the dynamic mix of winners this year — our group included companies large and small, new and established and entry prices to luxury. The goal of the awards is to give the finalists and winners an opportunity to highlight their designs just as the holiday shopping season kicks off. We congratulate all the finalists and winners,” said Karen Giberson, president of the Accessories Council.