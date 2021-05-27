The Accessories Council is planning the latest installment of its Design Excellence Awards and is now accepting applicants on its site. The professional association for accessories designers will award companies a special seal of distinction that can be used in marketing and product campaigns.

Award categories include footwear of various price points and ditto for handbags, jewelry. There are distinctions for the design of luggage, personal accessories, PPE, eyewear, sustainability and more.

All entries must be made by July 16 with finalists announced on Aug. 2. After a crowd-sourced voting period, winners will be unveiled on Sept. 8 with a virtual event. Sponsors this year include Blackglama Exclusive by Saga Furs, Joor and Marchon Eyewear.

Accessories Council president Karen Giberson said of the event: “We are very excited about the Design Excellence Awards this year. After what has been an unprecedented year in the industry, the finalists and winners will have extra recognition, which will be important to help them attract attention, promote their designs and sell their product at wholesale and retail.”

She added that, “This year, we want to highlight brands who have been innovative throughout the pandemic and beat the odds to come out on top during one of the hardest years for retail. We feel that the attributes we are looking for in the brand finalists and winners exemplify what is necessary for success in the market such as the implementation of sustainable materials, innovative products and creative designs. We look forward to seeing the submissions that come through.”