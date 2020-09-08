The Accessories Council last week revealed the winners of its second annual Design Excellence Awards. While the inaugural awards last year were held at The Pierre hotel, this year they pivoted to a virtual format over Zoom due to the pandemic.

Luxury and mass-market brands were awarded for unique designs that will be released to the market in time for the holiday season. The Accessories Council received more than 14,000 submissions across 13 design categories. Category finalists were decided by the Accessories Council board, with winners ultimately decided by pubic votes placed via social media.

In addition to awards for social impact, jewelry, eyewear and handbags, the Accessories Council also doled out honors for outstanding brand achievement. A Hall of Fame award was given to Converse for its Chuck Taylor All Star range. The NPD Growth Driver Award — based on sales data statistics — was given to the Adidas Prime V backpack. Additionally, Saga Furs’ best runway fur accessory was given to LaQuan Smith for his runway handbag design.