The annual ACE Awards will return in-person this fall. The Accessories Council’s flagship event will take place on Nov. 2 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

New this year are timely award categories and an ACE magazine. The council added awards for COVID-19-related heroes, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and charity. Nominations for award winners are being accepted on the council’s site with a submission deadline of May 14.

The council’s new publication — titled Accessories Magazine — will be revealed at the awards, with its first issue placing a strong focus on honorees and winners.

The Accessories Council canceled its 2020 ACE Awards in light of the pandemic. The organization says its 2021 iteration will be held in accordance with CDC guidance around COVID-19.

Said Accessories Council president Karen Giberson: “We are very excited to be planning a live event. ACE will be the first in-person event we will host since March 2020. We are moving ahead cautiously, but are optimistic that we will be able to gather in some manner, and we are aiming to also have a digital component to the event.”