Acchitto Lands in Milan’s Rinascente

The pop-up will be open until Jan. 16.

Acchitto's campaign image.
Acchitto's campaign image. Courtesy image

LANDING IN MILAN: There’s a new pop-up in town.

Acchitto, the Italian jewelry and eyewear brand, has opened the doors to its first pop-up in Milan’s buzzy department store, Rinascente. Open until Jan. 16, the space is part of Rinascente’s “Xmas jewel market.”

Acchitto was founded in 2018 by Roman-based designers Francesca Richiardi and Elena Faccio and it is sold on the brand’s website, in the physical stores of Gente in Rome, Concept 45 in Serbia, Poison Drop in Russia and United Arab Emirates, Curve in Los Angeles as well as through Yoox.

At the pop-up, customers will be able to browse from a selection of the brand’s iconic jewels including the “Cor Ring,” the brand’s bestseller, the “Aequor Onde” earrings and the “Desi” and “Corecini” rings.

The Acchitto pop-up in Milan's Rinascente
The Acchitto pop-up in Milan’s Rinascente. Courtesy image

This is the first time Acchitto is landing in Milan, and is part of the brand’s planned expansion throughout 2023. Next year the designers, Richiardi and Faccio, will launch their first high jewelry line.

In April, WWD reported that Acchitto was launching a collection of sunglasses and belts for the summer 2022 season. In an interview, the designers told WWD that in 2021, “Acchitto has grown exponentially, more than we could have ever estimated and expected.”

The brand has been donned by celebrities such as Adele, Miley Cyrus, Sydney Sweeney, Halsey and Naomi Watts.

