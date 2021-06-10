Acne Studios released its Season 4 collection on Thursday, created with repurposed fabrics.

The collection continues the brand’s utilization of leftover fabrics such as soft and printed chiffons, cupro, crepe, viscose and light-colored eco-washed denim from previous seasons.

The women’s wear pieces infuse flowing florals, check and crinkled fabrics in red, lavender, off-white and blue, and structured denim in light and mid-blue and two shades of lavender. There is also a summery patchwork dress with asymmetric hem and seams, a patchwork long-sleeved shirt and short-sleeved top, two-tone oversized denim jackets, straight-legged jeans and slim jeans with patches.

Each capsule has been created from what remains in the region where previous Acne Studios collections were manufactured to minimize flights.