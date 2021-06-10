Acne Studios presents Season 4 of pieces made with repurposed fabrics.

Acne Studios presents Season 4 of pieces made with repurposed fabrics.

Courtesy photo

Acne Studios released its Season 4 collection on Thursday, created with repurposed fabrics.

The collection continues the brand’s utilization of leftover fabrics such as soft and printed chiffons, cupro, crepe, viscose and light-colored eco-washed denim from previous seasons.

The women’s wear pieces infuse flowing florals, check and crinkled fabrics in red, lavender, off-white and blue, and structured denim in light and mid-blue and two shades of lavender. There is also a summery patchwork dress with asymmetric hem and seams, a patchwork long-sleeved shirt and short-sleeved top, two-tone oversized denim jackets, straight-legged jeans and slim jeans with patches.

Each capsule has been created from what remains in the region where previous Acne Studios collections were manufactured to minimize flights.

Acne Studios Presents Season 4 of Pieces Made with Repurposed Fabrics

Acne Studios presents Season 4 of pieces made with repurposed fabrics.  Courtesy photo

Acne Studios Presents Season 4 of Pieces Made with Repurposed Fabrics

Acne Studios presents Season 4 of pieces made with repurposed fabrics.  Courtesy photo

Acne Studios Presents Season 4 of Pieces Made with Repurposed Fabrics

Acne Studios presents Season 4 of pieces made with repurposed fabrics.  Courtesy photo

Acne Studios Presents Season 4 of Pieces Made with Repurposed Fabrics

Acne Studios presents Season 4 of pieces made with repurposed fabrics.  Courtesy photo

 

 

Acne Studios denim