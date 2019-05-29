HOME RUN: Acne Studios is stepping onto the field.

The Swedish ready-to-wear brand is teaming with Starter Black Label, the premium line by American athletic brand Starter.

Launching May 30, the capsule collection gives classic sportswear items a Swedish twist: Eschewing the traditionally bright colors of sports jerseys, baseball jerseys, shirts, caps and shorts are delivered in the fashion label’s signature pastel pink and marine blue hues.

Starter’s classic baseball jacket, which was relaunched following the creation of Starter Black Label in 2012, is delivered in a pink and white version, the number 13 — in reference to Acne Studio’s headquarters located at 13 Floragatan in Stockholm — embossed on its front.

Logo patchworks blending Starter’s retro font with the Acne Studios label cover some of the styles, including Acne Studios denim fits such as the 1996 and 1997 jeans.

The 20-piece capsule collection, featuring both women’s and men’s styles, even includes an Acne Studios basketball. It will be sold in select Acne Studios stores as well as on the brand’s web site.

“I’m interested in the relationship between sports merchandise and fashion,” said Jonny Johansson, creative director of Acne Studios, for whom Starter, which was founded in 1971, was a “classic American sports merchandise company” when he was growing up in Sweden.

“Today you cannot really tell the difference [between sports merchandise and fashion] if you ask me,” he continued. “The borders cease to exist. It is a good mix that challenges how to see the different categories. Sports merchandise is full of designs or archetypes that you can work with: It gives products to fashion.”

It’s not Acne Studios’ first foray into the world of sports. In February, the brand chose basketball star Russell Westbrook as the face of its spring 2019 campaign, shot by Juergen Teller.