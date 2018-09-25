ICON TO ICON: Acne Studios is no stranger to making creative leaps: having featured Juliette Lewis in its spring campaign, the Swedish brand has tapped Cindy Crawford to star in its fall ads.

The model teamed with a fellow American, photographer Sam Abell, to shoot the images in front of the Cadillac Ranch installation in Amarillo, Tx., created in 1974 by the art group Ant Farm. Abell is best known for his Marlboro Man images in the Seventies, which have been famously re-appropriated by Richard Prince.

Crawford posted the first two images of the campaign on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Acne Studios creative director Jonny Johansson said he wanted to explore fashion’s obsession with icons.

“I wanted to play with living iconography, so we commissioned Sam Abell to photograph Cindy Crawford at the Cadillac Ranch. It is the iconography of Cindy, America, and also Acne Studios, with Cindy wearing new versions of the first ever jeans we designed,” he said in a statement.

The 1996 and 1997 jeans models have been reintroduced as part of the fall collection of the brand’s denim line, known as Blå Konst. The 1997 is a five-pocket rigid jean with high rise and regular fit from the hip to the ankle, while the 1996 is the men’s version of the style.

To celebrate the campaign, Acne will stage an exhibition of Abell’s images, including outtakes from the shoot, at the Galerie Edouard Escougnou from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 to coincide with Paris Fashion Week. Profits from photographs sold, as well as exclusive merchandise, will be donated to charity.