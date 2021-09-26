Emilio Pucci and Acqua di Parma Join Forces in the Name of Christmas Spirit

JINGLE SMELLS: Milan Fashion Week is not over yet, but two luxury houses have already started the countdown to Christmas.

Emilio Pucci and Acqua di Parma, both controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, have joined forces for the upcoming winter holiday season.

As part of the tie-up, the Vortici print, inspired by an Emilio Pucci archival pattern, will take over the packaging and product labels of the beauty brand’s holiday collection, which will include a wide array of gift ideas, ranging from Le Nobili and Blu Mediterraneo lines of fragrances to the Notte di Stelle candle and diffuser.

Along with single products and ritual sets customized with the exclusive pattern, a special Advent calendar is to be released next month in the stores and online platforms of both companies, as well as at wholesale doors.

Inspired by Acqua di Parma’s signature hatbox packaging and retailing 450 euros, the Advent calendar will reveal 25 travel-size iconic products, such as the Colonia fragrance, Peonia Nobile hand cream, Arancia di Capri body lotion and Magnolia Nobile hair mist.

The Notte di Stelle scent diffuser. Courtesy of Acqua di Parma

Through the project, the companies will also jointly support Save the Children’s “Rewrite the Future” campaign. The nonprofit provides education, health care, economic and emergency aid for children around the world.

“In a historic period of great difficulty, young people find themselves in an unprecedented situation in terms of schooling and education,” said Acqua di Parma chairman and chief executive officer Laura Burdese, adding that sustaining the charitable cause “we aim to offer constructive support for the most deprived children and young people by working to guarantee their right to quality education.”

“Careful attention to training is part of the company’s DNA. We’ve always dedicated the greatest of care to the transfer of traditional craft know-how to future generations. We’re therefore aware of the fundamental role played by education in protecting everything we love about our country,” she added.

The release of the brand’s holiday season collection will be flanked by a campaign, including a stop motion video by young Italian director Virgilio Villoresi.

As reported, Acqua di Parma launched two other special projects earlier this month, one with high-end Italian furnishings company Poltrona Frau and the other with the Artemest online destination for Made in Italy handmade luxury products.

