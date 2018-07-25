Etihad Airways and Acqua di Parma collaborated on an exclusive range of amenity bags that will be available for guests flying The Residence, the company’s most luxurious service, business and first class.

The gift bags will include Acqua di Parma products such as body lotion, shower gel, hand cream, shampoo and conditioner and a lip balm. Everything will be in the brand’s most famous scent, Colonia.

“Acqua di Parma is known for the same simple elegance, attention to design, luxury and warmth that characterize Etihad as a globally leader airline,” said Etihad Airways’ guest experience and service delivery vice president Linda Celestino. “We can’t wait to discover new opportunities to expand our partnership.”

“Acqua di Parma is an icon of Italian style, essence of the simple yet elegant style Italy is known for. We are very selective when it comes to choosing which brands to work with, but Etihad seems the perfect match due to the premium services and flight experiences they provide,” said Laura Burdese, chief executive officer and president of Acqua di Parma.