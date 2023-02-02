Actively Black Signs Multiyear Deal With Muhammad Ali Enterprises

In honor of Black History Month, activewear brand Actively Black has signed a multiyear partnership deal with Muhammad Ali Enterprises. The deal involves the introduction of a series of collections over the next two years intended to pay homage to the life and legacy of the boxing icon.

The Actively Black x Muhammad Ali collection will feature a variety of athleisure and ready-to-wear styles for men, women and children beginning this spring. It will be sold on the Actively Black website.





Muhammad Ali is one of the most important cultural figures in world history,” said Mychal Bogee, director of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns the brand in partnership with Lonnie Ali, the widow of the athlete. “We are incredibly proud to kick off this partnership with Actively Black, whose mission aligns perfectly with Muhammad’s legacy.”

“I’m humbled and grateful to Muhammad Ali Enterprises for giving me the opportunity to share Muhammad’s story with the world,” said Lanny Smith, founder of Actively Black. “As the greatest boxing champion of all time, and a true testament to Black greatness and power, Ali epitomizes what it means to be Actively Black. Through our collaboration with the Ali brand, we strive to honor his life and impact like never before.”

Last year, Actively Black partnered with Marvel Studios to create the Wakanda Athletics collection in celebration of the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. The company also partnered with the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN) to become the official Olympic apparel provider for Team Nigeria at the 2022 Olympic Games.