Act N.1 Enters Men’s Wear Arena With Fall 2022 Capsule

MEN IN SILKS: Up-and-coming designer brand Act N.1 is dipping its toes into men’s wear via a charming collection of silky shirts.

Founded by Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin in 2016, the brand has been a fixture of Milan women’s fashion week in recent seasons, garnering good critiques and spurring interest among buyers for its gender-fluid aesthetic and dramatic use of tulle snaking over sartorial pantsuits, trenchcoats and evening gowns.

For their first gig in men’s wear, the duo was inspired by Chinese watercolor paintings of landscapes, divinities and mythological creatures, as well as vintage ads and posters, which they splashed on a single straight-cut shirt crafted from silk twill sourced in Como, Italy, a well-known silk hub in the country.

The men’s shirts capsule making its debut for fall 2022 will drop on the brand’s e-commerce site in June, retailing at 650 euros.

During an appointment at the company’s headquarters in southern Milan, the creative duo explained that men’s wear has been on their agenda since observing that more male customers were tapping into their concoctions, often the bolder ones.

Having launched their e-commerce in 2020, the designers have gathered more insights on their customers’ preferences. To this end, the capsule represents a pilot in anticipation of a broader men’s wear collection to be unveiled at a later stage.

The Act N.1 men’s fall 2022 silk shirts capsule. Courtesy of Act N.1

The designers are still jump-starting the fashion house and slowly but steadily building a reputation by forging ties with key international retailers.

The brand is available via international stockists including Selfridges in London, Harvey Nichols in Hong Kong, as well as Sita 1910, Ant/Dote and Forty Five Ten in the U.S. Asia represents a strong market with more than 20 retailers in Mainland China.

