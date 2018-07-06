After debuting last season with a shoe range for Cesare Paciotti and earlier this year with a collaboration with Dodo Bar Or, Ada Kokosar presented the first solo footwear collection of Midnight 00 by Ada Kokosar at the Meurice during Couture Week. The fashion consultant took over the hotel’s Belle Etoile suite overlooking the Tuileries garden, filling it with plants until the luxury accommodation looked like it had been overrun by nature during Sleeping Beauty’s century-long nap.

What is unique about these slippers is the high-gloss finish brought by the PVC that Kokosar drapes on each draped-and-embellished design. “As a reference, I wanted to take the most iconic and utopian shoe of all times, Cinderella’s glass slipper,” she said, showing off a glossy mule with flourishes of soft fabric peeking at the edges and decorated with a bejeweled crescent moon — the brand’s emblem. Heels and flats came in soft yet saturated shades of lilac, peach or pink fabric — silk satin, duchesse or super-soft cotton. Most striking of all was the transparent ruffle that encases shoe and ankle in a shell-like cocoon. Cherry on this highly iced cake? “The PVC makes the shoe last for a very long time: it doesn’t get dirty or damaged, so it’s very functional.”