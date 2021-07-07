DRIVER’S NEW ROLE: Adam Driver is fronting Burberry’s new scent, due out in August. It will be the freshman perfume created by the house’s artistic director Riccardo Tisci.

“I’m very happy to be working with Burberry on this campaign, and with Riccardo Tisci in representing his first fragrance for the brand,” Driver said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Driver sported Burberry at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on July 6. He walked the red carpet with Marion Cotillard, with whom he stars in the movie “Annette.”

Burberry’s fragrance and cosmetics license is currently held by Coty Inc., which started managing the fashion label’s beauty business in October 2017. Prior to that, the activity was run in house at Burberry.

Further details of the fragrance project were not immediately revealed.

For more, see:

Cannes Makes Its Comeback With Maggie Gyllenhaal, Marion Cotillard

Burberry Partners With Tour de France Cycling Team

Burberry Men’s Spring 2022