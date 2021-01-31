Chairish, the home decor, furniture and art lover’s online marketplace, has partnered with Adam Lippes to today kick-off a shoppable, curated assortment of the designer’s vintage favorites and personal antiques.

Lippes chosen favorites from the homegoods marketplace include styles influenced by his personal collection of vintage decor and home in the Berkshires (an exclusive tour of Lippes’ home is also included within the launch). “I’m a collector now. It’s one of my main hobbies,” he told Chairish, adding that his father was a consummate collector, which fueled his love of the “hunt.” The designer’s vintage favorites within Chairish’s offering range from bespoke furniture and plush tiger print rugs and throw pillows to ornate hand-painted folded screens, kitschy table-top decor (like a 1930 Majolica Trompe l’Oeil Eggs Platter) and more.

Items from Lippes’ personal collection in today’s launch include a late 18th-century French Louis XVI period Provençal sofa by Pillot from Nîmes, a mid-century modern alabaster zigzag table lamp and a blue enameled Victorian hanging chandelier (priced from $500 to $9,200).

“There is an incredible, very sexy low-slung dresser, an Italian mid-century dresser that is just so beautifully made. It doesn’t fit aesthetically into the places I have now, and I was tempted just to put it in storage and keep it. It’s really a special piece,” the designer told Chairish. “There’s also a hand-knotted rug that I bought at a major auction house that’s about six inches too big for my current room. It’s so beautiful and the colors are amazing. I’m thinking, oh maybe for my next place I should keep it, but then I remember there’s always more.”

An additional 65-plus homegoods and decor from Lippes’ personal antiques will launch on Chairish, with a portion of all sales from his collection going to God’s Love We Deliver.