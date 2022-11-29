Adam Sandler Suits Up in Classic Blue for Film Tribute Honor at Gotham Awards 2022

Adam Sandler arrived at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday in a timeless look. For the awards, in which Sandler was honored, he wore a classic suit.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Getty Images for FIJI Water

The navy blue suit was paired with a baby blue dress shirt and a pinstripe black and white necktie. Accompanying Sandler to the awards was his wife, Jackie. To coordinate with Sandler, she wore a black bodycon dress with a pair of black pointed-toe stiletto pumps.

The actor, producer and comedian received the 2022 Gotham performer tribute Award for his longstanding career in the TV and film industry, from his humorous light-hearted projects like “Big Daddy” and his recent serious works, including “Uncut Gems” and “Hustle.”

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Sandler’s acceptance speech, written from the perspective of his two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, included humorous highlights of him mentioning that his main motivation for making projects is because “people in prison need movies too, and TBS needs content to show between all of those f–king baseball games.”

Sandler attended the awards among other A-lists guests, including Lupita Nyong’o, Michelle Williams, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Patricia Arquette.

Adam Sandler at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Sandler’s style has been of recent interest lately, after the comedian made waves in 2021 when he became the top trending celebrity style star according to Google’s 2021 Year in Search Data. Known for his ultra-casual streetwear outfits, Sandler became a popular style symbol for his nostalgic ’90s-inspired looks, which often included sneakers, graphic T-shirts and overall baggy attire.

The Gotham Awards bring together an A-list roster of guests from the film industry and helps to support the not-for-profit, The Gotham Film & Media Institute. This year’s ceremony honored Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Wells, Todd Field, Gracija Filipovic, Ke Huy Quan and Danielle Deadwyler.