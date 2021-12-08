×
Adam Sandler Is the Top Trending Celebrity Style Star of 2021

Google’s Year in Search data shows celebrities like Sandler, Doja Cat and Harry Styles and their styles resonated the most with fans.

Gallery Icon View ALL 10 Photos

The return to the in-person red carpet and early Aughts nostalgia proved to be influential in determining the top trending celebrity style stars this year.

Google’s Year in Search data showed the 10 celebrities with the top trending style of 2021. Perhaps surprisingly, the top ranking went to actor Adam Sandler, who has become a style star in his own right this year thanks to Gen Z’s inclination toward fashion trends of the early 2000s.

Sandler’s style has resonated with the masses for its casual nature. The actor has become known for wearing baggy clothes in styles like polo shirts, oversize T-shirts, basketball shorts, loose-fitting jeans and sneakers.

Adam Sandler Top Trending Celebrity Style Star 2021
Adam Sandler AP

Also in the vein of nostalgia, Google’s second top trending celebrity style star of 2021 is Britney Spears, whose been top of mind in the cultural lexicon this year due to her conservatorship battle against her father, Jamie Spears, which recently came to an end in her favor. Spears’ style was heavily influential on the year’s most popular Halloween costumes, which took inspiration from many of her iconic music videos and awards show looks from the early Aughts.

Aside from nostalgia, the year’s return to the in-real-life red carpet also proved to be influential on Google’s ranking. Musician Doja Cat received the fifth spot on the list thanks to her many eye-catching red carpet looks. This was most prominently seen at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, at which she served as the host. Doja Cat wore an array of campy looks for her hosting duties, such as a sculptural, multicolored hooded dress from Thom Browne’s spring 2018 collection and a horse-print, bustier-style dress paired with a chair-designed headpiece from Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2018 collection.

2021 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Photos
Doja Cat at the 2021 MTV VMAs. AP

Doja Cat was followed by Harry Styles in the sixth spot. Styles has made an impression on many this year with his colorful and playful outfits that go along with this year’s fashion trend of men bucking traditional men’s wear options for couture-inspired and more modern pieces.

Additionally on Google’s ranking is former first lady Melania Trump in the eighth spot. Trump made an impression on many with her fashion during her tenure as first lady with several controversial style choices, such as her infamous “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket she wore while visiting detained children who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border and the pith helmet she wore while traveling in Africa, which many compared to styles worn by colonialists.

Click through the above gallery to see Google’s full top 10 celebrity style stars of 2021 ranking.

