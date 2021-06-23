After releasing a unisex merch line in April, Adam Selman, the designer behind Rihanna’s iconic crystal dress at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, has now launched swim.

The collection launched with seven standout styles in vibrant prints and hues and bold silhouettes, with details including high-cut legs, barely there G-string bikinis, daring cutouts and custom embellishments.

Back in the spring of 2014, Selman included a few swim pieces in his ready-to-wear collection, but this collection is created to stand on its own. “Like most of my collections, the swim line is designed to stand out. We produce in small quantities to make sure it’s not over-saturated, so everyone who buys a piece feels they have something special,” Selman said.

To maintain Selman’s commitment to sustainability, the Neon Leopard and Microfloral printed styles are made using recycled spandex, and the sheer styles use a recycled nylon lining. Sizes range between XXS to XXL and prices start at $60.