Adam Selman, the designer behind Rihanna’s iconic crystal dress at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, is releasing a new collection under his sportswear brand Adam Selman Sport, which serves as an ode to his village of friends.

The unisex collection includes clothing, accessories and small trinkets all at affordable price points, starting from $5. “The A.S.S. brand has always championed inclusivity and has made efforts to offer unisex styles that speak to a wide range of people and bodies. We have always wanted to do a collection that the entire A.S.S. family could wear, including those family members that may not be into the more racy, sexy styles (Hi, Mom!),“ Selman said.

The campaign features Adam’s closest friends and collaborators including Amy Sedaris, Francelle Daly, Andrew D’Angelo, Bowen Yang and Oyinda.