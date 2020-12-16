Addison Rae has been helping American Eagle up its TikTok presence.

The Item Beauty co-creator, who counts more than 70 million TikTok followers, generated $4.26 million in Media Impact Value for American Eagle over a six-month period, according to a new Launchmetrics report. The report found that the average MIV per post was nearly $7,000 across 618 publications.

Rae’s top American Eagle-related TikTok video featured her dancing next to a Mickey Mouse cartoon for American Eagle’s partnership with Disney. The video was viewed more than 44 million times, garnering $673,761 in MIV.

Another video, in which Rae and her mother pose in American Eagle clothing, generated $613,865 in MIV. A third video of Rae in American Eagle jeans earned $284,017 in MIV.

The Launchmetrics report is the first solely focused on TikTok from the analytics company. The report advises brands to “integrate with popular creators” in order to be successful on TikTok.

“Due to the nature of the virality of the platform, utilizing TikTok as part of a social media strategy is likely to deliver results and high rewards, so it’s essential for brands within fashion, luxury and beauty to become well-versed and well-connected with successful TikTok strategies,” reads the report, which can be viewed in full here.

