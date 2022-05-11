Addison Rae Stars in Vital Proteins Campaign

Addison Rae is lending her influence to Vital Proteins’ latest campaign.

The TikTok influencer-turned-actress appears in the ingestible brand’s new campaign, titled “Every Moment Is Vital,” which was filmed by director Damien Chazelle. In the campaign, Rae gives insight into her own health and wellness journey and talks about the importance of social connection and “surrounding yourself with those who lift you up,” according to the brand.

Rae is joined in the campaign by model Iskra Lawrence and fitness experts Chase Tucker and Silvy Araujo, who all share their own health and wellness journeys.

“What makes one person feel vital is akin to an intimate patchwork, carefully crafted and woven over a lifetime of experience,” said Tracey Halama, chief executive officer of Vital Proteins, in a statement. “I hope that these stories inspire people to discover what wellness looks like for them, while reminding them that it’s often the simple, small things that shift your mind-set and make the most impact.”

Rae first teamed with Vital Proteins in January, when the brand named her a global brand ambassador. She’s said to be a longtime fan of the brand, particularly its wellness gummies.

The campaign and ambassadorship aren’t Rae’s first foray into the beauty world. In 2020, Rae launched her beauty brand, called Item Beauty, and last year expanded to fragrance with the launch of the AF Collection by Addison Rae, which is a range of “mood-based” fragrances. She’s worked with several other brands on campaigns, including ManeAddicts, Pandora and American Eagle.

Rae is one of the most-followed influencers on TikTok, boasting a following of 87.6 million. This year, Forbes named Rae the third top-earning influencer on TikTok at $8.5 million.

For Vital Proteins, Rae’s ambassadorship comes after the brand tapped actress Jennifer Aniston as its chief creative officer, where she assists in product development and brand strategy, as well as appearing in campaigns.

