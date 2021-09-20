×
Adeam Taps Hari Nef for Fall 2021 Campaign

Nef is the face of Adeam Ichi, the brand’s new gender-neutral collection.

Hari Nef for Adeam Ichi Adeam/Seiji Fujimori

Adeam has tapped Hari Nef for its upcoming collection.

Nef appears in the fall 2021 campaign for the brand’s Adeam Ichi collection, which is Japanese designer Hanako Maeda’s first gender-neutral and size-inclusive collection.

The model appears in the campaign photographed by Seiji Fujimori and styled by Dara Allen in New York’s Meatpacking neighborhood. The campaign is meant to evoke a ‘90s street-style vibe to reflect Maeda’s inspiration of Tokyo street style and ‘90s Japanese photography for the collection.

Hari Nef for Adeam Ichi Adeam/Seiji Fujimori

“When you flip through the legendary Japanese street style magazine Fruits, you see a plethora of colors, prints and silhouettes, and not one person is dressed like the other,” Maeda said. “I wanted to express this spirit of freedom in enjoying fashion through this collection.”

Nef is seen wearing several street style-inspired pieces in the collection, such as a printed white T-shirt with bike shorts, an oversize forest green sweater and a dual-toned hoodie jacket.

The collection offers looser styles for a more comfortable and relaxed fit and pre-layered pieces to make styling easier. Adeam Ichi’s hero style is its Shibuya Jacket, which is an oversize and color-blocked piece that’s a take on the brand’s signature trench coat.

Adeam Ichi’s logo is a single “a” for Ichi, which is the Japanese word for “one.” The logo is meant to symbolize the collection’s “aim to bring together people who love fashion, whatever their personal style may be.”

