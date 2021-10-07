×
Everything to Know About Adele’s Upcoming Album ‘30’

This marks the Grammy-winning singer’s fourth studio album.

Adele Album, Instagram
Adele on her Instagram. Raven B. Varona

Adele is making a comeback.

After nearly six years since her last album, the award-winning singer is returning with her highly anticipated fourth studio album called “30.” Though Adele is now 33, she has always named each album after the age in which she wrote them. Her last album, “25,” was released in 2015, when she was 27.

The number 30 is rather significant in the singer’s life seeing that she separated and filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki when she was that age. They were married for five years and share a son named Angelo. The album will be centered around Adele’s road to “self-redemption,” according to the singer’s recent interview with British Vogue.

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption,” she told the publication. “But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

Related Galleries

But Adele also recorded most of the project for her son, who apparently has a lot of “really innocent questions” that she felt she could not answer. “I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she continued. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

On Tuesday, the singer posted a sneak peek on Instagram of the first single from “30,” called “Easy on Me,” which will be released on Oct. 15. The short clip featured no lyrics, but simply a soft piano instrumental and a black-and-white video of Adele driving a truck as sheets of music fly away. Fans suspect that there will also be an accompanying music video for the single.

In the last week, Adele has updated all of her social media accounts to a new layout and profile picture. Additionally, the number 30 has been projected onto some of the world’s most famous landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Colosseum in Rome, in the same font as Adele’s official website. Though there has not been confirmation whether she is behind the cryptic ad campaign, it led her eager fan base to believe all signs point to “30” dropping soon.

Though she has not yet revealed an exact release date for “30,” it is reportedly believed it will most likely be available in November.

