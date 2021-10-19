×
Everything to Know About Adele’s Upcoming Concert Special

The British singer recently released her first single from her upcoming fourth studio album, “30.”

FILE - Adele poses in the
Adele at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Adele has teamed up with CBS for a one-night concert special.

The program, called “Adele One Night Only,” will be broadcast on Nov. 14, a few days before the release of her upcoming fourth studio album, “30,” which is set to be released Nov. 19.

The special will be filmed in Los Angeles and will feature “an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years,” including “some of Adele’s chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs,” according to a press release.

The album “30” comes nearly six years since the singer’s last album, “25,” which was released in 2015 when she was 27. Adele, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, who is now 33, has always named each album after the age in which she wrote them.

The event will also include a special interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“The special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son,” the release read.

The number 30 is significant in the singer’s life as she separated and filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki, when she was that age. They were married for five years and share a son, Angelo. The album will be centered around Adele’s road to “self-redemption” and “divorce,” according to her interview with British Vogue and an Instagram live Q&A she hosted recently.

Her first single from “30″ was “Easy on Me,” which was released Oct. 15 and met with rapid commercial success. The song reportedly garnered both the Spotify and Amazon Music records for most streams for a song in a single day. The accompanying music video also accrued tens of millions of views within the first 24 hours of release.

“Adele One Night Only” will be a two-hour event from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. EST and 8 to 10 p.m. PST, broadcast by CBS on Nov. 14. It will also be available on livestream and on demand for those with a Paramount+ subscription.

READ MORE HERE:

Looking Back at Adele’s Illustrious Music Career

Everything to Know About Adele’s Upcoming Album ‘30’

Adele Covers U.S. and British Vogue November Issues

