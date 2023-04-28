Adèle Exarchopoulos Fronting YSL Beauté in France

Adèle Exarchopoulos has been named a face of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté in France, where she fronts the Couture Color Clutch, a new palette of eye makeup.

YSL Beauté in a statement described her as an icon of a generation, who breaks codes and reinvents the rules of tomorrow — for beauty, included.

“Adèle is an incredible artist, who throughout her career has pushed her limits, dared and adapted, while remaining true to her personality,” said Zak Yopp, managing director of YSL Beauté France, in the statement.

“She inspires us. She embodies Yves Saint Laurent Beauté’s vision for the future of beauty: limitless, unique, lucid, radical and modern,” he continued.

Exarchopoulos believes makeup can help boost self-confidence.

“Yes, and it is very important to connect to your own strength,” she said, adding that having a diversified product offering, for everyone, is also key for her.

At age 29, Exarchopoulos has already appeared in 20 films, and garnered more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

She was propelled into the international spotlight in 2013, when at age 20 she shared the Palme d’Or — the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize — with director Abdellatif Kechiche and costar Léa Seydoux for the coming-of-age drama “Blue Is the Warmest Color.”