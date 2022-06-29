Adele Goes Glam With Rich Paul at Kevin Love’s and Kate Bock’s NYC Wedding

It seems Adele never fails to impress when it comes to style.

On Saturday, the award-winning singer attended NBA player Kevin Love’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend, model Kate Bock, in New York City. Adele wore a black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and tulle sleeves. She paired the look with a matching black clutch and pumps.

The singer wore her hair in a side part and with her signature cat-eye makeup and a bold lip. She is usually styled by Jamie Mizrahi, who works with the likes of Riley Keough, Nicole Richie and Katy Perry.

She made an appearance with her boyfriend Rich Paul, who is a well-known sports agent representing basketball players like LeBron James, Ben Simmons and John Wall.

Rich Paul, Adele, Savannah James and LeBron James at Kevin Love’s and Kate Bock’s wedding in New York City. Courtesy of ALLAN ZEPEDA

The couple was only one pair among the many A-list stars at the wedding. Those who also attended included James and his wife Savannah James, Russell and Nina Westbrook and Love’s current and former teammates on the Cavaliers, including Jordan Clarkson, Darius Garland, J.R. Smith and Richard Jefferson, among others.

In the last year, Adele has made a comeback both in music and fashion. Last year, her fourth anticipated studio album, called “30,” was met with critical acclaim and immediate commercial success, with hits like “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.”

For concert specials and events, she’s worn the likes of Schiaparelli and Oscar de la Renta.

