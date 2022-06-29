×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Adele Goes Glam With Rich Paul at Kevin Love’s and Kate Bock’s NYC Wedding

The singer attended the star-studded nuptials with her boyfriend, famed sports agent Rich Paul.

Rich Paul, Adele, Savannah James and
Rich Paul, Adele, Savannah James and LeBron James at Kevin Love's and Kate Bock's wedding in New York City. Courtesy of ALLAN ZEPEDA

It seems Adele never fails to impress when it comes to style.

On Saturday, the award-winning singer attended NBA player Kevin Love’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend, model Kate Bock, in New York City. Adele wore a black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and tulle sleeves. She paired the look with a matching black clutch and pumps.

The singer wore her hair in a side part and with her signature cat-eye makeup and a bold lip. She is usually styled by Jamie Mizrahi, who works with the likes of Riley Keough, Nicole Richie and Katy Perry.

She made an appearance with her boyfriend Rich Paul, who is a well-known sports agent representing basketball players like LeBron James, Ben Simmons and John Wall.

Rich Paul, Adele, Savannah James and LeBron James at Kevin Love and Kate Bock's wedding in New York City.
Rich Paul, Adele, Savannah James and LeBron James at Kevin Love’s and Kate Bock’s wedding in New York City. Courtesy of ALLAN ZEPEDA

The couple was only one pair among the many A-list stars at the wedding. Those who also attended included James and his wife Savannah James, Russell and Nina Westbrook and Love’s current and former teammates on the Cavaliers, including Jordan Clarkson, Darius Garland, J.R. Smith and Richard Jefferson, among others.

In the last year, Adele has made a comeback both in music and fashion. Last year, her fourth anticipated studio album, called “30,” was met with critical acclaim and immediate commercial success, with hits like “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.”

For concert specials and events, she’s worn the likes of Schiaparelli and Oscar de la Renta.

READ MORE ABOUT ADELE HERE:

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ Music Video

A Closer Look at Adele’s Schiaparelli Dress at Her ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special

Everything to Know About Adele’s Upcoming Album ‘30’

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Adele Wears Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Kevin

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad