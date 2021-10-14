×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Willy Chavarria on Design Ethos, Latinx vs. Latine and What True Inclusivity Looks Like

Business

Vuori Sets Aggressive Expansion After $400M Investment

Business

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at The Wynn

Looking Back at Adele’s Illustrious Music Career

The British singer released her first single Friday at midnight U.K. time, nearly six years since her last album.

Gallery Icon View ALL 7 Photos

At long last, Adele is finally back.

On Thursday evening, the Grammy-winning singer dropped “Easy on Me,” the lead single from her upcoming and highly anticipated fourth studio album “30.” A music video, directed by Xavier Dolan (who was also behind the video for her hit 2015 single “Hello”), accompanied the release of her song.

The video starts off in the singer’s signature black-and-white silhouette — like her previous music videos for “Hello” and “Someone Like You” — as she prepares to leave an empty house with a suitcase in a patent brown leather coat and sunglasses. She hops in a car, pops in a cassette tape before she looks in the rearview mirror to show her trademark cat eyeliner and drives as the beginning of the song starts playing.

She passes by other young couples happy and in love as she sings throughout the piano progression. In the latter half of the song, the video turns into color to show Adele sitting in a red-themed room with toppled furniture scattered throughout and sheets of music flying as she continues the rest of the song. As the video concludes, it shows a short blooper of the singer bursting into laughter from the wind machine as the director says, “We’re keeping that,” to which Adele responded, “No, you’d never!”

Related Galleries

The lyrics of “Easy on Me” seemingly tell the story of an attempt to fix a relationship and how giving up doesn’t necessarily equate to failure.

The album will be released on Nov. 19. Though Adele, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, is now 33, she’s named each album after the age in which she wrote them. Her last album, “25,” was released in 2015, when she was 27.

The number 30 is significant in the singer’s life as she separated and filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki, when she was that age. They were married for five years and share a son, Angelo. The album will be centered around Adele’s road to “self-redemption” and “divorce,” according to the singer’s recent interview with British Vogue and a recent Instagram live Q&A the singer did last week.

“I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption,” she told the publication. “But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

Adele first stepped onto the spotlight in 2008, when she released her first album, “19.” Songs like “Make You Feel My Love” (a rendition of Bob Dylan’s 1997 song), “Chasing Pavements” and “Hometown Glory” became huge hits for the then 19-year-old British singer. She reportedly wrote “Hometown Glory” when she was only 16.

From there, Adele’s music career skyrocketed. Later in 2008, she became the first recipient of the Critics’ Choice Award at the Brit Awards. During the 2009 Grammy Awards, Adele won the award for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance for “Chasing Pavements,” which was also nominated for song of the year and record of the year.

By the time Adele’s second album, “21” was released in 2011, she had already established herself as a household name in the music industry with her distinct vocals, emotional song lyrics and signature beehive hairstyle and cat eye makeup. Her hit singles from the project include “Someone Like You,” “Rolling in the Deep” and “Set Fire to the Rain.”

In 2012, she was tapped to sing the theme song “Skyfall” for the 2012 James Bond movie of the same name. She went on to win the Academy Award for best original song for the tune.

Her last album, “25,” was released in November 2015. Her lead single “Hello” dropped that October and was met with commercial and critical success.

Throughout her career so far, Adele has been nominated for 18 Grammy Awards, winning 15 in total. She swept all the categories she was nominated in with “21” and “25,” taking home the coveted song of the year, record of the year and album of the year awards.

Many fans were led to believe “25” was the last album Adele would produce since she told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden during her episode of “Carpool Karaoke” in 2016 that she believes in “trilogies” and that “25” is the last project.

With a new chapter in her life approaching, Adele has been more active on social media, recently posting a carousel of photos of herself on Instagram looking glamorous in a custom Schiaparelli dress and her new boyfriend, Rich Paul, a famed sports agent who manages big name stars such as LeBron James.

She also recently appeared on the covers of both American and British Vogue, marking the first time the two magazines teamed on one cover star.

Here, WWD looks back at Adele’s career thus far. Click through the above gallery to see more.

READ MORE HERE:

Everything to Know About Adele’s Upcoming Album ‘30’

Adele Covers U.S. and British Vogue November Issues

Adele, Beyoncé Nominated for Top Artist at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Adele’s Music Career So Far: New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad