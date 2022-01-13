A Breakdown of the Fashion in Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ Music Video

Adele’s latest music video is cementing her high-fashion status.

The Grammy-winning singer released the music video for her hit song “Oh My God” from her recent “30” album on Wednesday, which featured an array of high-fashion looks custom made by Louis Vuitton, Harris Reed and Vivienne Westwood and styled by Jamie Mizrahi. Although the music video was filmed in black-and-white, Adele’s looks still made an impression for their couture-like elements.

The music video starts off with Adele in a custom look by Harris Reed: an oversize black-and-white polka dot pussy bow blouse over a fitted black corset and empire waist skirt. She paired the look with Harris Reed x Missoma earrings and rings and polka dot tulle heels from Bella Belle.

Reed shared insight into the custom creation on his Instagram account, posting a photo of the singer with the caption: “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the incredible @sweetbabyjamie, your support and love is beyond. I met you when I was just in my first year at Central Saint Martins and you have been cheering me on and supporting me from afar!”

As the video pans over a group of dancers, the camera goes back to Adele, who is now wearing a custom look by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The custom gown features a gold brocade maxiskirt paired with a white caplet and with black opera gloves.

The video then ends on Adele’s most dramatic look, a custom Vivienne Westwood red satin gown with a matching bolero. She paired the dress with a diamond Cartier necklace.

Nearly a day since the music video was released, “Oh My God” has already been viewed more than 10 million times and has resonated with viewers for its fashion. According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, Adele’s three custom looks have caused a surge in fashion searches.

Most notably, Adele’s Louis Vuitton dress caused searches for “brocade print clothing” to increase by 316 percent, while searches for “black leather gloves” increased by 170 percent. Her Harris Reed look also made an impact on viewers, with searches for “polka dot tops” increasing by 100 percent and “black corset tops” up by 78 percent.

