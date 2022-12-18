×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Do Brand TikTok Challenges Work?

Eye

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer Talks Season Three

Business

LuisaViaRoma Secures Lease for Manhattan Retail Destination

Adele Wears Harris Reed’s First Look for Nina Ricci

The creative director will make his runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in February.

Adele Nina Ricci Harris Reed Las Vegas
Adele onstage in Nina Ricci from creative director Harris Reed. Courtesy Nina Ricci

Harris Reed debuted his first look for Nina Ricci on none other than Adele.

The singer wore a custom look from the newly minted creative director on stage during her “Weekends With Adele” concert Saturday night in Las Vegas.

She wore an off-the-shoulder gown in black velvet, with voluminous circle sleeves in black tulle, with sequin polka dot embroidery and Swarovski crystals. The singer’s name was embroidered inside in a scrolling pink script.

“I am honored to dress somebody that completely embodies, magnifies and shines with true femininity. Adele wears a hand embellished polka dot gown, the polka dot being a strong Nina Ricci archival brand code,” Reed said in an Instagram post. The dress is the first custom VIP look for the brand in five years.

Related Galleries

The 26-year-old was appointed creative director of the house in September, and will debut his first runway show during Paris Fashion Week in February.

He has promised a “magnified femininity” at Nina Ricci, which he teased Saturday night. He called Adele “eternally inspiring” and said the gown is a “small nod of what’s to come.”

“It’s hard to put into words what this moment means to me. It often feels as if the entire culmination of my life’s work has led me to this moment. I am so proud and humbled to be working with my amazing Nina team and every single person along the way who has helped me get to this point,” he continued. Reed thanked Adele and stylist Jamie Mizrahi for supporting his career from the very beginning.

“If you would have told me when I was a first year at CSM [Central Saint Martins] that I’d be dressing Adele as the creative director of Nina Ricci, I never would have been able to fathom the path that got me here. The experiences I’ve had, the opportunities I’ve gotten, all the hard work, long days, sleepless nights and tears of joy. The ride has been incredible and I can’t wait to see how it continues to unfold.”

Harris Reed Nina Ricci for Adele
The custom gown worn by Adele. Alva Galim / Courtesy Nina Ricci

The American-British Reed is the youngest designer to take up the Nina Ricci reins, and is known for his demi-couture gender-fluid designs with bold and theatrical silhouettes before his appointment.

Since graduating from London’s Saint Martins in 2020, Reed has quickly gained a reputation for bold and theatrical silhouettes that play perfectly onstage. He has worked on sets and live performances with Sam Smith and Adam Lambert, and his designs also have been worn by Harry Styles and Lil Nas X.

Harris Reed Nina Ricci Adele
Adele on stage in Harris Reed’s Nina Ricci gown. Courtesy Nina Ricci
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Hot Summer Bags

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Adele Wear Harris Reed's First Look For Nina Ricci

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad