Adele Wears Harris Reed’s First Look for Nina Ricci

Harris Reed debuted his first look for Nina Ricci on none other than Adele.

The singer wore a custom look from the newly minted creative director on stage during her “Weekends With Adele” concert Saturday night in Las Vegas.

She wore an off-the-shoulder gown in black velvet, with voluminous circle sleeves in black tulle, with sequin polka dot embroidery and Swarovski crystals. The singer’s name was embroidered inside in a scrolling pink script.

“I am honored to dress somebody that completely embodies, magnifies and shines with true femininity. Adele wears a hand embellished polka dot gown, the polka dot being a strong Nina Ricci archival brand code,” Reed said in an Instagram post. The dress is the first custom VIP look for the brand in five years.

The 26-year-old was appointed creative director of the house in September, and will debut his first runway show during Paris Fashion Week in February.

He has promised a “magnified femininity” at Nina Ricci, which he teased Saturday night. He called Adele “eternally inspiring” and said the gown is a “small nod of what’s to come.”

“It’s hard to put into words what this moment means to me. It often feels as if the entire culmination of my life’s work has led me to this moment. I am so proud and humbled to be working with my amazing Nina team and every single person along the way who has helped me get to this point,” he continued. Reed thanked Adele and stylist Jamie Mizrahi for supporting his career from the very beginning.

“If you would have told me when I was a first year at CSM [Central Saint Martins] that I’d be dressing Adele as the creative director of Nina Ricci, I never would have been able to fathom the path that got me here. The experiences I’ve had, the opportunities I’ve gotten, all the hard work, long days, sleepless nights and tears of joy. The ride has been incredible and I can’t wait to see how it continues to unfold.”

The custom gown worn by Adele. Alva Galim / Courtesy Nina Ricci

The American-British Reed is the youngest designer to take up the Nina Ricci reins, and is known for his demi-couture gender-fluid designs with bold and theatrical silhouettes before his appointment.

Since graduating from London’s Saint Martins in 2020, Reed has quickly gained a reputation for bold and theatrical silhouettes that play perfectly onstage. He has worked on sets and live performances with Sam Smith and Adam Lambert, and his designs also have been worn by Harry Styles and Lil Nas X.