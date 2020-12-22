Fear of God has switched teams.

The Los Angeles-based label founded by Jerry Lorenzo in 2013 has entered a long-term partnership with Adidas. Through this partnership, Lorenzo will drive Adidas’ global basketball division business and creative, and the two will further develop Fear of God Athletics.

Fear of God, Lorenzo’s label, had previously partnered with Nike in a deal that had included a slew of original sneakers, including the Air Fear of God 1 high top style, ‘Moc,’ ‘Raid,’ and SA silhouettes and an update to the Nike Air Skylon 2. The companies teamed on a holiday drop in November.

“This is a role that is unprecedented in its very nature and nuanced attribution that it defies all titles and traditional definitions,” Lorenzo boasted of the Adidas deal. “This is a fearless move where shared vision and conviction are at the heart of the accretion of two brands shaping sports and culture, with the purpose to truly multiply our nuanced strengths to revolutionize the performance basketball industry forever. Adidas and Fear of God share the same dream for the future of basketball, on and beyond the court, and we look forward to changing the face of the industry through a new model that will unfold before us in the coming years.”

The move to Adidas makes Lorenzo the latest addition to the German company’s roster that already includes celebrities Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé for Ivy Park, and Jonah Hill, and current and past fashion design partners Yohji Yamamoto, Stella McCartney, Rick Owens, Raf Simons and most recently Prada.

“The global impact that Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God has had on culture and the industry is undeniable. Jerry is a creative visionary and embodies a true expression of the entrepreneurial spirit today.” said Brian Grevy, Adidas’s executive board member responsible for global brands. “Jerry’s authentic connection to sport, deep understanding of the footwear industry and past, and ability to reinterpret heritage and visualize the future excites us. We look forward to working with him to inspire the next generation of basketball creatives, athletes and communities.”

Adidas reported a 3 percent decrease in overall third quarter sales, but said e-commerce sales jumped 30 percent and accounted for some 40 percent of the company’s overall sales in the period. The company also said last week that it is exploring a sale of its Reebok division.

Adidas is not alone in turning to outside collaborators for its basketball division. Puma has been working with Jay-Z since 2018, when he was named creative director for Puma Hoops, its basketball division. And in October, Puma also brought stylist and creative director June Ambrose on board to create lines for women under the Puma Hoops as well as Title Nine. Reebok, meanwhile, has worked closely with Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, and earlier this year named him global creative director of the brand.