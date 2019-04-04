PARIS — Adidas has forged a wide-ranging deal with Beyoncé for footwear, clothing and an Ivy Park relaunch, the German sportswear giant said on Thursday.

“Neither ascribes to the typical stereotypes of athletes and what athleisure clothing and footwear should be, and instead, will bring to life a shared vision of inclusion that will forever alter the opportunities and landscape for all,” Adidas said in a statement.

“Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries,” noted Beyoncé.

The singer and actress will retain ownership of her company, said Adidas, noting she would continue “her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.”

“Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators,” said Eric Liedtke, an executive board member who is in charge of the company’s global brands.

Apparel has been gaining steam at the sportswear giant, catching up with its footwear activity at the end of last year, after three years of shoes leading the business.

The company was caught off guard by the shift, and failed to meet a strong increase in demand for mid-priced apparel due to supply-chain shortages, which will likely negatively impact the company’s performance this year, particularly in North America during the first half, it said last month.

