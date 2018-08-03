For the next few days, Adidas will operate Factory 55, a pop-up space at 55 Wythe Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, that promotes its P.O.D. System sneaker.

Upon entering the private warehouse through clear vinyl hanging strips, viewers are presented with a detailed breakdown on the construction of the sneaker, which they can purchase nearby, but most of the venue is dedicated to customization experiences and workshops.

There is a station for T-shirt customization, and an area where attendees can create posters along with pop-ups from Fool’s Gold, Joe Freshgoods and Procell. Adidas has also scheduled a series of workshops ranging from a creative process session with Luke Tadashi of Bristol Studio, a Zine workshop with Paper Work NYC and a lesson in screen-printing from Morning Breath.

“At Adidas, we believe that sport has the power to change lives, and this holds even more truth when we think of the younger generations,” said Kelly Olmstead, vice president of brand activation. “They live in a creative space that is also influenced by culture, music, and even video games. Events like Factory 55 allow us to bring together creatives, designers and artists that continuously shape culture. Beyond bringing a product to market, we want everyone coming through the activation to be inspired by their innate human ability to create. Factory 55 provides those tools for their creativity to come to life.”

Adidas tested out the warehouse concept last November in Los Angeles during NBA All-Star Weekend with the 747 Warehouse, which included interactive brand activations, sneaker retail and musical performances.

“Our 747 Warehouse St. event during All Star Weekend showcased the role that creativity has in sport, both on and off the court. We created a totally new way for consumers to experience our brand by bringing together influences across sport culture, along with unprecedented access to the most innovative products, designers and artists,” said Olmstead. Kids now come to Adidas events in their city and unleash their creativity. For example, coming to a workshop and being able to customize apparel alongside a designer you admire has the power of inspiring you at the most personal level.”

Factory 55 will be open to the public through Aug. 5.