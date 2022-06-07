Everything to Know About the Adidas x Gucci Collection

The highly anticipated Adidas x Gucci collaboration is finally here.

After debuting at Gucci’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear runway show in February, the design house has released its Adidas x Gucci collection for purchase.

The collection includes pieces across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, and also offers shoes, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. The collaboration merges the Adidas and Gucci logos and popular motifs, namely Adidas’ three-strip design and its signature tracksuits.

The Adidas x Gucci collaboration is available on the design house’s website, stores and at a series of pop-up shops in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Houston and others.

Here, WWD rounds up everything to know about the Adidas x Gucci collaboration. Read on for more.

When was the Adidas x Gucci collection revealed?

Gucci unveiled the Adidas x Gucci collection during its “Exquisite Gucci” runway show in February, which was its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The fashion show included a star-studded front row with the likes of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jared Leto, Serena Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones and many others.

What does the Adidas x Gucci collection look like?

The Adidas x Gucci collection offers women’s and men’s pieces, including apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. The collection fuses both brands’ design ethos, merging the Gucci and Adidas logos and incorporating many of the sports brand’s signature elements, such as its three stripes and well-known tracksuits. Gucci also incorporated its own well-known red and green design.

The collection evokes a ’70s flair, with retro pieces like flared pants, bowling shirts, knitted vests and other pieces designed with geometric prints. Shoes include new versions of the Adidas Gazelle sneaker and Gucci’s Horsebit loafers in suede and leather.

For handbags, the collection offers the Gucci Horesebit 1955 cross-body bag and duffel bags in varying sizes.

What does the collection’s campaign look like?

A look from the Adidas x Gucci collection. Courtesy of Gucci

Creative director Alessandro Michele took a ’70s-inspired approach to the campaign, which was photographed by Carlijn Jacobs.

“Alessandro Michele has envisioned a campaign that takes inspiration directly from an archival 1979 Adidas catalogue,” reads the collection’s press release. “To animate the concept, a gridded template showcases a variety of moving imagery captured by Carlijn Jacobs. Against a brightly colored backdrop, models stretch, run or dance in place to a soundtrack of pensive phrases such as, ‘When your thoughts become reality, you understand what magic is.’”

When will the collection be available?

The Adidas x Gucci collection is available starting June 7.

How can I purchase pieces from the Adidas x Gucci collection?

The collaboration is available to purchase at Gucci stores, on its website and on the Adidas Confirmed app.

Additionally, Gucci is hosting several pop-up shops dedicated to the collection starting Tuesday. The pop-ups are located on Melrose Place in Los Angeles and at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. More pop-up stores will later open on Fifth Avenue, Wooster Street and East Hampton in New York; on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue; at Houston’s Galleria; at Atlanta’s Lennox mall; at Miami’s Aventura mall; and at Toronto’s Holt Renfrew Yorkdale store.

What is the price range of the Adidas x Gucci collection?

The collection ranges in price from $235 for a pair of gym socks to $4,200 for a large monogram duffle bag.

