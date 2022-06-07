×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Business

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

Everything to Know About the Adidas x Gucci Collection

The highly anticipated collection drops online and via Gucci pop-up shops on Tuesday.

A look from the Adidas x
A look from the Adidas x Gucci collection. Courtesy of Gucci

The highly anticipated Adidas x Gucci collaboration is finally here.

After debuting at Gucci’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear runway show in February, the design house has released its Adidas x Gucci collection for purchase.

The collection includes pieces across women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, and also offers shoes, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. The collaboration merges the Adidas and Gucci logos and popular motifs, namely Adidas’ three-strip design and its signature tracksuits.

The Adidas x Gucci collaboration is available on the design house’s website, stores and at a series of pop-up shops in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Houston and others.

Here, WWD rounds up everything to know about the Adidas x Gucci collaboration. Read on for more.

When was the Adidas x Gucci collection revealed?

Gucci unveiled the Adidas x Gucci collection during its “Exquisite Gucci” runway show in February, which was its fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The fashion show included a star-studded front row with the likes of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jared Leto, Serena Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones and many others.

Related Galleries

What does the Adidas x Gucci collection look like?

The Adidas x Gucci collection offers women’s and men’s pieces, including apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry and lifestyle pieces. The collection fuses both brands’ design ethos, merging the Gucci and Adidas logos and incorporating many of the sports brand’s signature elements, such as its three stripes and well-known tracksuits. Gucci also incorporated its own well-known red and green design.

The collection evokes a ’70s flair, with retro pieces like flared pants, bowling shirts, knitted vests and other pieces designed with geometric prints. Shoes include new versions of the Adidas Gazelle sneaker and Gucci’s Horsebit loafers in suede and leather.

For handbags, the collection offers the Gucci Horesebit 1955 cross-body bag and duffel bags in varying sizes.

What does the collection’s campaign look like?

A look from the Adidas x Gucci collection.
A look from the Adidas x Gucci collection. Courtesy of Gucci

Creative director Alessandro Michele took a ’70s-inspired approach to the campaign, which was photographed by Carlijn Jacobs.

“Alessandro Michele has envisioned a campaign that takes inspiration directly from an archival 1979 Adidas catalogue,” reads the collection’s press release. “To animate the concept, a gridded template showcases a variety of moving imagery captured by Carlijn Jacobs. Against a brightly colored backdrop, models stretch, run or dance in place to a soundtrack of pensive phrases such as, ‘When your thoughts become reality, you understand what magic is.’”

When will the collection be available?

The Adidas x Gucci collection is available starting June 7.

How can I purchase pieces from the Adidas x Gucci collection?

The collaboration is available to purchase at Gucci stores, on its website and on the Adidas Confirmed app.

Additionally, Gucci is hosting several pop-up shops dedicated to the collection starting Tuesday. The pop-ups are located on Melrose Place in Los Angeles and at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. More pop-up stores will later open on Fifth Avenue, Wooster Street and East Hampton in New York; on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue; at Houston’s Galleria; at Atlanta’s Lennox mall; at Miami’s Aventura mall; and at Toronto’s Holt Renfrew Yorkdale store.     

What is the price range of the Adidas x Gucci collection?

The collection ranges in price from $235 for a pair of gym socks to $4,200 for a large monogram duffle bag.

READ MORE HERE:

Everything to Know About Fendi and Versace’s Fendace Collaboration 

Cher and Versace Team on Pride Month Collection 

Gucci Is Still Italy’s Most Valuable Brand 

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Hot Summer Bags

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Adidas x Gucci: Details, Photos, Prices,

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad