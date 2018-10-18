Adidas Originals is trying out a new campaign execution.

The active brand has partnered with Complex on its P.O.D. campaign directed by Colin Tilley. Titled “Disappearing Cinema,” it features Curtis Roach, a 19-year-old rapper from Detroit. The video will debut on Instagram Stories and only exist for 24 hours.

“The literal ethos of the campaign is ‘Good alone, better together,’” said Andres Paz, senior manager of public relations at Adidas Originals. “What we’ve tried to do with our campaign is to move away from the literal and be more organic. It was a challenge of how can we can empower artists and creatives to do something that’s pioneering and they were passionate about the disappearing cinema.”

In the video, Roach unveils his new single, “Spectacular,” and wears the P.O.D-S3.1 shoes, which will be released today in two new color ways that retail for $100.

Tilley is best known for his work with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Future, but he’s made an effort to do more in fashion. Last year he worked on a Balmain x L’Oréal campaign.