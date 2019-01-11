FRESH TALENT: Adidas Originals is taking further steps to support young talent.

The brand is hosting a runway presentation during Paris men’s week for which it has invited three emerging designers to show their collection.

In partnership with the British Fashion Council and BFC ambassador David Beckham, designers Nicholas Daley, Paolina Russo and Priya Ahluwalia will present their designs at the “MakerLab Presents: Here to Create” presentation at Garage Amelot on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m.

Models will walk down the runway wearing customized pairs of Adidas Originals SC Premiere shoes, crafted by the three designers in collaboration with Parisian ateliers.

All three designers are London-based. Daley, who is part of BFC’s NewGen sponsorship scheme, and Ahluwalia, who won the H&M Design Award in 2018, showed their collection during London men’s week earlier in January.

The initiative “is driven by a commitment to furthering education to foster young creative minds and providing a platform to support emerging design talent by bringing together the worlds of art, fashion and sport,” Nic Galway, senior VP of global design for Adidas Originals, said in a statement.

Ahead of the show, a MakerLab workshop with Beckham himself — who has been an Adidas Originals partner for over 20 years — will be organized at the venue, inviting local design students to explore their creativity. The Garage Amelot will also serve as the showroom for the brand’s Statement and Consortium collections, as well as housing the Y-3 runway show.

In February 2018, Adidas Orginals partnered up with Dutch designer Daniëlle Cathari to develop a line of reworked tracksuits. The 24-year-old designer, who caught Galway’s eye with the collection of reconstructed vintage tracksuits she came up with for a class project at the Amsterdam Fashion Institution, launched her namesake line in November.