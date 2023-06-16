Adidas to Host ‘Samba Café’ Pop-Up Event With Pharrell Williams In Paris

NEW KICKS: Adidas Originals is teaming up with Pharrell Williams to open a three-day pop-up during Paris Fashion Week Men’s next week dedicated to the athletic brand’s red-hot Samba sneaker.

According to Adidas, the event will celebrate Williams’ long-standing partnership with the brand and will feature an exclusive release of three new colorways of the Humanrace Samba.

Called “Samba Café,” the event will take place inside The Broken Arm boutique, located at 12 Rue Perrée, from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24. Each day at the café, a limited quantity of Sambas by Pharrell will be available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis. The space will also invite visitors into the world of the Humanrace Samba through curated menu items, exclusive packaging, high-quality coffee, and more.

These three new colorways of the Humanrace Samba include Terracotta, Charcoal, and White. Each style is created with premium Ecco leather and will be available for purchase for 200 euros.

This event comes as Williams is scheduled to unveil his first collection for the luxury powerhouse on June 20, the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The eagerly awaited event is expected to be a highlight of the menswear showcase, scheduled to run through June 25.

On Thursday, Williams unveiled his first campaign for the French luxury brand via a giant billboard on the Seine-facing side of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. The image features Rihanna waring a leather shirt in a pixelated Damier check that is only partially buttoned, exposing her pregnancy bump.

Williams was first announced as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director in February, a few weeks after the label showed a collection co-designed by KidSuper founder Colm Dillane.