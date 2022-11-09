EXCLUSIVE: Adidas Originals Collaborates With Sporty & Rich on Vintage-inspired Apparel and Footwear Collection

Adidas Originals has partnered with Los Angeles-based brand Sporty & Rich for an apparel and footwear collection.

The collaboration draws inspiration from Adidas’ archives and vintage sportswear references, while mixing them with Sporty & Rich’s ethos of rest and replenishment. Sporty & Rich’s founder Emily Oberg looked to ‘80s Adidas campaigns to influence her design process.

For womenswear, Oberg gave the Adidas Firebird tracksuit an update with metal details and embroidery. The tracksuit comes in two colorways, green with white accents and white with collegiate burgundy accents. Both garments are made from Adidas’ Beckenbaeur Pique fabric and finished with an internal print emblazoned with Sporty & Rich’s wellness mantra.

“Working with Adidas proved very seamless,” Oberg said. “I was surprised they were even interested in working with me at first, but I’m glad they were. A lot of big brands often have so much red tape to go through, but they are an easygoing company. They loved what we do at Sporty & Rich, so they trusted what we were going to design and gave us total creative freedom.”

Some of the footwear pieces she created include a collegiate burgundy version of the Campus 80s, a white and green makeover of the Samba OG, and a white and collegiate burgundy colorway of the Stan Smith.

“There’s such a crossover between Adidas’ customer and Sporty & Rich’s customer. Both of our customers love sportswear and sneakers,” Oberg said. “People can now discover our brand through Adidas, which is great for us. People love seeing something new, and it’s great to have both of our brands come together.”

Adidas Originals x Sport & Rich launches on Nov. 22 on Adidas’ e-commerce app Confirmed and on Sportyandrich.com.