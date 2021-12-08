×
Adidas to Host Pop-up Exchanging Used Goods for Upcycled Clothing

Items for sale won't be available for dollars, but rather for weights in recycled clothing and shoes.

Adidas one-day pop-up
Adidas is hosting a one-day pop-up Saturday exchanging used goods for upcycled clothing. courtesy shot.

Adidas will host a one-day pop-up shop on Saturday at 61 Crosby Street in New York City from noon to 7 p.m.

All items for sale won’t be available for dollars, but rather in weights of recycled clothing and shoes.

Tied to the brand’s larger “Choose to Give Back” initiative, the pop-up will include a range of one-of-a-kind, vintage and upcycled collections from some of the leading voices in sustainable fashion, such as Theophilio, Ji Won Cho, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Frankie Collective, Beepy Bella and Tyranny and Mutation.

Guests can also bring in their own pieces for onsite repair, courtesy of Eva Joan, and receive additional customization via live screen printing from Basketcase Gallery.

The effort is part of Adidas’ ongoing mission to help end plastic waste and motivate consumers to properly dispose of clothing and other goods they no longer need.

“Clothing waste is a mounting problem, but facing it head-on and shifting toward a circular future will be our solution,” said Katja Schreiber, senior vice president of sustainability at Adidas. “At Adidas, we see it as our responsibility to bring our consumers along on the journey and create awareness of how purchase choices — from opting for an upcycled shoe to donating end-of-life clothing — can make a huge impact. We’re excited to bring this activation to life to show consumers that there can be a different, more sustainable model for fashion.”

To purchase an item, consumers will have to clean up their closet and trade in the associated weight in used clothing, shoes or gear for points. For each pound of textile waste turned in, guests will be credited with one point, which they can put toward pieces from the various collections. Consumers cannot exceed more than two items purchased and will be capped at at maximum of 10 pounds of used gear. All items are first-come, first-serve. Pricing will be determined by item type and availability.

A dollar value for any items not redeemed at the pop-up will be credited to consumers via the Adidas Creator’s Club app, redeemable at the New York City Fifth Avenue flagship.

In October, Adidas said it was getting into resale with its “Choose to Give Back” program, which launched with ThredUp and included special perks for its Adidas Creators Club app members.

 

