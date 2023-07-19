Adriana Degreas Designs Exclusive Capsule for Rosewood Le Guanahan St. Barth

Adriana Degreas, the Miami-based swimwear designer, has designed an exclusive resort collection for Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth. The collaboration includes two swimsuits, bags and other resort wear. A pop-up of her designs, along with her main collection, are featured in the property’s boutique. This exclusive follows a decade-long relationship with Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth and Adriana Degreas.

An exclusive Adriana Degreas swimsuit. courtesy of Adriana Degreas.

The collaboration plays into the trend of hotel properties forming partnerships with fashion brands to offer style exclusives to guests.

Degreas’ exclusive capsule retails from $320 to $380 for swimwear; $340 to $740 for resort wear, and $180 to $220 for accessories.

Styles include a bikini and a one-piece in Degreas’ signature designs with a retro twist that sport the resort’s signature seal. There are also five additional resort pieces curated by Degreas, including a clutch bag in two sizes, a skirt to pair with the swimsuits, a dress, and a fluid caftan.

“The proposal of my designs has always been to introduce an elegant and irreverent mark in beachwear, and I envisioned this collaboration as an opportunity to bond two great worlds: the French Caribbean heritage with the Brazilian Cool-Chic Bossa. I designed this collection to represent the perfect synergy between my world and Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth’s elegance and unique essence, matching my iconic and avant-garde Bain Couture alongside playful styles that represent the Brazilian woman in a French summer rest,” said Degreas.

The capsule collection will be available through the summer as a limited edition, though the boutique carries pieces from Degreas’ line all year round.