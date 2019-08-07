An angel has flown.

CAA has signed Adriana Lima for representation. The supermodel and actress, who was the longest-running Victoria’s Secret Angel, walking the lingerie label’s runway from 1999 to 2018, had previously been repped by The Society.

The 38-year-old Brazilian has appeared as herself in several TV shows and movies, including “Ocean’s 8,” and hosted season one of the series “American Beauty Star” in 2017. She has been on Forbes’ “Highest Paid Models” list since 2006, covered Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan, GQ and Esquire, and served as an ambassador for Guess, Givenchy, Desigual, Vogue Eyewear, Marc Jacobs, Puma, Miu Miu and Chopard, among others.

More than 100 models, including Carolyn Murphy, Christy Turlington Burns and Edie Campbell recently signed an open letter penned by Model Alliance to Victoria’s Secret chief executive officer, John Mehas, to address numerous alleged acts of sexual misconduct against models employed by the brand. But so far, Lima is not among them.