Adriana LimaamfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide

Adriana Lima

David Fisher/Shutterstock

An angel has flown.

CAA has signed Adriana Lima for representation. The supermodel and actress, who was the longest-running Victoria’s Secret Angel, walking the lingerie label’s runway from 1999 to 2018, had previously been repped by The Society.

The 38-year-old Brazilian has appeared as herself in several TV shows and movies, including “Ocean’s 8,” and hosted season one of the series “American Beauty Star” in 2017. She has been on Forbes’ “Highest Paid Models” list since 2006, covered Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan, GQ and Esquire, and served as an ambassador for Guess, Givenchy, Desigual, Vogue Eyewear, Marc Jacobs, Puma, Miu Miu and Chopard, among others.

More than 100 models, including Carolyn Murphy, Christy Turlington Burns and Edie Campbell recently signed an open letter penned by Model Alliance to Victoria’s Secret chief executive officer, John Mehas, to address numerous alleged acts of sexual misconduct against models employed by the brand. But so far, Lima is not among them.

Los Angeles
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus