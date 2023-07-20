AEO Foundation Golf Event Raises $900,000 for Nonprofit Groups

American Eagle Outfitters landed on the fairway again.

The retailer and its AEO Foundation hosted the 14th annual AEO Foundation Golf Outing at the Valley Brook Country Club in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, raising an all-time high of $900,000.

The event supports the Community Grants program, which helps fund nonprofits aimed at educating and empowering teenagers and young adults in areas where the Pittsburgh-based retailer has an office or distribution center, including its hometown, New York City; San Francisco; Hazleton, Pennsylvania; Ottawa and Mississauga, Ontario.

This year, the event also put a spotlight on the recently created Aerie Real Foundation, which grew out of American Eagle’s sister brand and looks to build confidence in women, foster inclusive community and protect the planet.

Aly Raisman, Olympic gymnast, advocate and #AerieREAL Role Model, was on hand to present a $100,000 Signature Grant to Special Olympics International at the event.

“Being an #AerieREAL brand partner has been so empowering for me,” Raisman said. “Over the years, I’ve seen a transformation within myself as I continue to work on body acceptance, speaking my truth and being my authentic self, which is an ongoing journey. I’m proud to join Aerie in support of Special Olympics to help create a community that fosters inclusion and inspires fellow athletes to celebrate their unique abilities.”

Krissy Bobrzynski, Special Olympics Pennsylvania athlete; Aly Raisman, Olympic gymnast and advocate; Tommy Kreutzer, Special Olympics Pennsylvania athlete, and Stacey McCormick, Aerie chief marketing officer. Catherine Acevedo

And Stacey McCormick, Aerie’s chief marketing officer, added, “In our mission to support confidence and inclusion in the Aerie Community, we are proud to partner with Special Olympics year after year and help empower a new generation of athletes.”

Aerie’s foundation was founded in October and has already awarded more than $630,000 to groups such as the National Eating Disorders Association Delivering Good, Period. and Free the Girls.