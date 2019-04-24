Jay Schottenstein, ceo of American Eagle

The numbers are out. American Eagle Outfittersrecord growth year includes an increased paycheck for its top executives.

The figures, which were released Wednesday afternoon in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, show that chief executive officer and executive chairman Jay Schottenstein’s salary jumped more than 57 percent to approximately $10.2 million in 2018. The executive’s base pay was $1.5 million, but he received another $5.4 million in stock options and awards and $3.15 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation.

While the wages may seem high, it’s just a fraction of Walmart president and ceo Doug McMillon’s salary, which was $23.6 million the same year. Also on Wednesday, Lululemon released its executive compensation summary, with ceo Calvin McDonald making roughly $17 million a year. That’s more than four times the amount of former ceo Laurent Potdevin.

