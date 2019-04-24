The numbers are out. American Eagle Outfitters’ record growth year includes an increased paycheck for its top executives.

The figures, which were released Wednesday afternoon in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, show that chief executive officer and executive chairman Jay Schottenstein’s salary jumped more than 57 percent to approximately $10.2 million in 2018. The executive’s base pay was $1.5 million, but he received another $5.4 million in stock options and awards and $3.15 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation.

While the wages may seem high, it’s just a fraction of Walmart president and ceo Doug McMillon’s salary, which was $23.6 million the same year. Also on Wednesday, Lululemon released its executive compensation summary, with ceo Calvin McDonald making roughly $17 million a year. That’s more than four times the amount of former ceo Laurent Potdevin.