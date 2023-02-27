Aerosoles Signs United Intimate Group for Sleepwear, Robes and Intimate Apparel

Aerosoles, a leading global footwear brand, has signed a licensing agreement with United Intimate Group for the distribution of women’s sleepwear, robes and intimate apparel.

Aerosoles, which was acquired by American Exchange Group in 2022, has been expanding its offerings beyond women’s footwear with the goal of becoming a global lifestyle brand.

Aerosoles’ women’s sleepwear, robes and intimate apparel collections are scheduled to ship in November in time for the holiday season and will be available at such retailers as Nordstrom Rack and The TJX Cos., among others. Retail price points range from $20 to $60.

A robe from the Aerosoles collection.

“This collaboration allows us to expand our brand into new categories with a fresh approach, and we are excited to bring our customers a wide range of new products and showcase the comfort and style that Aerosoles is known for. United Intimate Group’s expertise and capabilities make them an idea partner and we look forward to working together to offer our customers the best possible products,” said Alen Mamrout, chief executive officer of American Exchange Group.

Cynthia Nixon, vice president of licensing and brand development at American Exchange Group, added, “We are pleased to join forces with United Intimate Group and introduce the unbeatable comfort of Aerosoles to the world of sleepwear and intimate apparel.” She noted that the brand has a well-established partnership with Weisner and a strong market presence for its Aerosoles slippers so “expanding the Aerosoles brand into sleepwear is a natural extension of our brand.”

“By expanding our sleepwear assortment and brand portfolio, we can cater to both current and new customers in the market. This partnership presents a tremendous opportunity to leverage the strong recognition of Aerosoles and our expertise in sleepwear to introduce new silhouettes and soft fabrics that align with their renowned comfort,” said Joey Ftiha, president of United Intimate Group Inc.