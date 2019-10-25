Abercrombie & Fitch is taking its message on the road this holiday season.

The retailer has created a traveling pop-up shop that will be installed in The Hoxton hotel in downtown Los Angeles next month before heading to its sister property in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in December.

A&F is calling the shop an “immersive holiday shopping experience” that is based on its digital content series, “Do 96 Hours In.” The shop will offer apparel selected especially for each city as well as four days of local programming and destination-inspired shopping events.

“Abercrombie & Fitch believes extraordinary things can happen in 96 hours — whether that’s making an adventure out of a long weekend or squeezing every second out of a self-care staycation,” said Carey Krug, senior vice president of marketing for A&F. “The ‘Do 96 Hours In’ traveling pop-up reflects our shoppers’ desire for adventure, and we’re excited to offer them the perfect packing list to match their lifestyle.”

The shop in L.A. will be open from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 while the one in Brooklyn will be open Dec. 12 to Dec. 15.

At the same time, A&F is partnering with the mobile hotel booking app, One Night, to give away a number of Staycation Packages at the two hotels.