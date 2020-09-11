Hero Fiennes Tiffin Fronts Superdry "Rebels and Heroes" Campaign

LONDON — Superdry has tapped aspiring actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin to be the new face of the brand for fall.

The campaign was inspired by the book “The Age of Adolescence: Joseph Sterling Photographs, 1959-1964,” which the brand found on a vintage buying trip to La Brea in Los Angeles. The brand said it wants to bring the book’s well-documented American rebel teenage culture into the 21st century.

Phil Dickinson, creative director of Superdry, said this collection and campaign is its first creative concept that reengages with “the true soul of the brand.”

“The Original and Vintage style category is one of our signature aesthetics, it is loved by the style obsessed all over the world and across generations. It’s just on point and effortlessly cool. We have an authentic approach to craftsmanship and a truthful spirit in the narrative of this collection. We were looking for an icon to embody this relaxed confidence and bring a level of rebellious charm,” he said.

“Today, no one does this better than Hero. We were inspired by the idea of Heroes and Rebels, which kind of feels right and natural for launching this collection,” he added.

Born and raised in South London, Fiennes Tiffin kicked off his career by playing Tom Riddle, the young Voldemort, in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort throughout the franchise, is his uncle.

His latest film, “After We Collided,” a sequel to the 2019 film “After,” which is the tangled love story of two young adults, is making him a heartthrob for a new generation.

“For me, this was a great partnership and creative project, as this is the kind of style I love to wear anyway,” said Fiennes Tiffin, who wore items from the new Superdry Original & Vintage collection and the premium limited-edition collection, Dry, in the campaign.

“I was once given some very good advice: ‘Make sure you wear the clothes and don’t let the clothes wear you,’” he added.

With 5.7 million followers on Instagram, Fiennes Tiffin is also the ambassador of the new Salvatore Ferragamo men’s fragrance Ferragamo, and has modeled for Dior Men’s and H&M.

Read more from WWD:

Five Minutes With Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Is Here to Sweep You Off Your Feet

Woolrich Taps Hero Fiennes Tiffin to Promote Fall Collection

WATCH: A Moment of Zen With Cody Simpson