The premium denim resurgence continues in Los Angeles. Samuel Ku, who was president and creative director of AG Jeans for a decade, is launching a new denim an essentials line called CQY.

With CQY, pronounced “coy,” Ku envisioned clothes built to last – with clean and modern silhouettes balanced by a deep respect for the rich heritage of denim. Using Japanese selvage denims produced by Kaihara, and jersey knitted by the finest mills in Japan and Los Angeles, CQY’s collection will consist of minimal wardrobe essentials – a handful jean styles, a pair of khakis, a denim jacket and shirt, and a handful of cotton tops for both women and men.

Denim runs in Ku’s blood; he is the son of Yul Ku, one of the founders of AG (Adriano Goldschmied) denim), and while he was at AG, he increased the business fourfold.

Launching for spring 2019 in stores such as Ron Herman, American Rag, Guild and Elyse Walker in January, CQY will also soft launch online with a campaign styled by Samantha Traina and featuring Louise Follain (www.cqydenim.com).

“We have created the CQY brand with the ethos of placing design and quality first in all of the decisions that we make,” said Ku. “That meant us sourcing the finest Japanese denims and knits, American-made knits, Italian buttons and trim, and finding the best of the best factories in Los Angeles to produce everything. We aim to create a brand with integrity, authenticity, and substance for the most discerning customers.”