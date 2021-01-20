AG releases a 20-piece collection of knits today, as the brand marks its 20th anniversary this year.

“It speaks to not only how far AG has come as a denim brand, but more importantly where the brand is headed for the next 20 years,” said AG’s senior vice president and creative director Samuel Ku of the capsule line — made with an eco-friendly fiber — in an exclusive statement to WWD.

Ku is the son of the fashion company’s owner, Yul Ku, who cofounded the brand in Los Angeles in 2001 with Adriano Goldschmied (who sold his share of the business in 2004).

AG, which has 19 stores in the U.S., began producing denim before introducing knitwear in 2018. Made with 96 percent lyocell and 4 percent spandex, the new release features black, ribbed knit basics that includes a tank, cardigan, long-sleeved dress and T-shirts. The items, priced between $98 and $198, are available exclusively at AG stores and on agjeans.com.

“This collection was designed from lyocell, because it is plant-based, it is biodegradable, and because it uses significantly less resources like water and land to produce,” continued Samuel Ku. “This is the sustainable mindset we are fostering going into our next 20 years of AG design.”

Sustainability has been a focus for the brand throughout the years, utilizing technology to reduce chemical and water usage. AG recycles more than 100,000 gallons of water a day and aims to recycle more than 50 million gallons a year, revealed the brand, which plans to introduce new sustainable efforts moving forward.

Another continued focal point for AG is e-commerce, said Vutha Cheng, its director of e-commerce, in a statement. “We value e-commerce as not only a revenue channel but also a marketing arm for the brand, allowing us the opportunity to communicate, inspire, and create dialogue with our customers. As much as we’re excited about our 20th anniversary, we are just as excited to honor its achievement by continuing to push the boundaries and offer our digital shopper quicker service and unique shopping experiences with this year’s initiatives.”