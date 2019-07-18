On Wednesday evening, Italian sportswear label Agnona held a private dinner with Bergdorf Goodman to mark the release of its essentials collection — a new range of four-figure wardrobe basics devised by creative director Simon Holloway.

The Waverly Inn’s garden room, with its translucent ceiling, provided dinner guests with a private, cozy viewing of the lightning storm that was covering New York. Poppy Delevingne, the collection’s spokesmodel, turned up in a camel cashmere suit just after the rain began. “It’s warm,” she said of the finely spun goat hair fibers cocooning her in heat-wave temperatures. In the more moderate climate of her native London, however, the model uses Agnona to “wrap myself up and be like a glowworm, which I love.”

Holloway said Eternals was devised as “a very elevated line of tailored clothing, pillars for every wardrobe in navy, black, camel, flannel gray and rosewood — essential pieces that are easy for women to wrap into their lives.” The collection’s suiting, loungewear and knits are meant to appeal to a lifestyle-in-motion — a woman who floats between travel, career and family life.

Holloway, who joined Agnona in 2015, was excited to report that “since joining the company, I’ve seen the [client] age steadily creeping lower.”

Chief executive officer Alessandra Carra said the label’s U.S. sales have doubled in the last two years. “American customers understand quality fabric and they understand the value of the product that they are buying, which is important for a brand like ours,” she said.

“It’s about women looking for something eternal, not something representing a moment. You can hold it in your wardrobe and pass it to your daughter, which is really the DNA of Agnona,” Carra added.