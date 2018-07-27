OFFICIAL SLOT: Following a few seasons of presentations and intimate shows, Agnona is making its first appearance among the brands listed by the Italian fashion chamber on September’s Milan Fashion Week official schedule, which Camera della Moda is releasing on Friday.

“It’s a formalization of what we have been doing in the next couple of years, since I joined the brand,” said Simon Holloway, which was tapped by the label’s parent Ermenegildo Zegna Group as Agnona creative director in November 2015. “I’m very happy Agnona is finally on the calendar, which is something the brand deserves, being a champion of the most authentic Made in Italy. Milan is such an incredible family of exciting and diverse brands.”

Holloway said the brand, which will show its spring 2019 collection on Sept. 22 at Milan’s Triennale design museum, is not hosting any mega events, instead keeping it small and intimate.

As part of the company’s retail expansion plan, last May Agnona inaugurated its first store in London, on Albemarle Street in the Mayfair neighborhood, and is opening a flagship in Moscow next fall.