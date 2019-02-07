NEW YORK — While several airlines are counting on designers for cutting-edge uniforms, beauty companies like La Prairie, Allies of Skin, Zenology and Baxter of California are looking to the friendly skies as another way to connect with consumers.

Paris-bound travelers departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport have another reason to get to the airport early. Air France has unveiled a La Prairie beauty treatment center in its lounge for La Première and Business customers. They now can book custom-designed beauty treatments before their flights take off. Travelers will want to book their appointments once they clear security and arrive in the lounge. Located in Terminal 1, the two-level lounge welcomed 247,000 travelers last year.

La Prairie’s new 325-square-foot outpost has two private beauty booths and a massage table for longer treatments. Fliers pressed for time will have the option of more express treatments. In addition to La Première and Business customers, Flying Blue Platinum and Gold members can also access the complimentary beauty services.

Starting Feb. 15, American Airlines will also be helping travelers freshen up en route to their destinations. Frequent first, business class and premium economy travelers will be able to indulge in an assortment of travel kits designed with This is Ground, Athletic Propulsion Labs and State Bags. Depending on routes and cabin classes, select fliers will find products from Allies of Skin, Zenology and Baxter of California. Transcontinental Flagship First and Business class ticket holders, for example, will have kits from Athletic Propulsion Labs with Zenology skin-care products and an oversize eye mask, among other things.

DiVine Tours will launch Couturista Travel with its first fashion-friendly trip planned for Tuscany in April, followed by others to Miami and Mexico later this year. The nine-day, $7,000 Italian sojourn will start in Florence with a primer on the history of Italian fashion and visits to the Pitti Palace Costume Gallery and the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum and “curated access” to designer boutiques, among other stops.

Back in the U.S., the Kimpton Hotel Eventi in New York has teamed with the Brooklyn-based bespoke label Bindle & Keep for a special offer. Guests who spring for a one-night stay in a specialty suite (starting at $2,500) will receive transportation to and from Bindle & Keep’s atelier, a 15 percent discount for a suite, a $100 dining credit for the hotel and an in-room amenity.

Tracy Reese, along with Brooks Brothers and Carhartt, are helping United Airlines spruce up uniforms for its staff. The three U.S.-based companies are the latest brands to link up for airline uniforms. British Airways recruited Ozwald Boateng, Delta lined up Zac Posen and Turkish Airlines tapped Ettore Bilotta for their respective uniforms last year.